Dangerously cold Valentine’s Day

It's been a cold week, but the coldest air of this Arctic blast is yet to come, and right on our doorstep. Today was the 8th day in a row with a sub-zero low temperature. The coldest morning of this stretch was Thursday, when Eau Claire got down to -21, but there's a chance we could exceed that Saturday and Sunday night.

After a picking up a quick 0.2" of snow Saturday, we have seen clearing across the area. Temperatures never made it above zero all day, and will continue to fall into the 20s below zero overnight.

Wind chills will be even more frigid, prompting a Wind Chill Warning for the entire area through late Sunday morning. This means we can see wind chills between -30 and -45 area-wide, although the coldest wind chills will likely be north of Highway 29.

It's worth noting the record low temperature for Valentine's Day in Eau Claire is -27. While we likely won't get quite that cold, we could get close. Areas north of Eau Claire will be colder, though, and some areas could approach -30.

The record coldest high temperature for Valentine's Day is 0, and there's a good chance we could break that record, with sub-zero temperatures expected all day.

It will be a mostly sunny day followed by another frigid night with temperatures in the 20s below zero and frigid wind chills as cold as -40.

The good news is the end of this cold snap is in sight. Temperatures will gradually warm during the upcoming week, and we should see highs in the 20s again by next weekend.