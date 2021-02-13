Chippewa Valley wrestlers make podium at State

Chippewa Valley wrestlers make podium at StateNew
Division 1 Individual State
285
4th- Girard Jones, Menomonie
Division 2 Individual State
106
3rd- Colton Hush, Baldwin-Woodville
113
2nd- Luke Dux, Neillsville
3rd- Treyton Ackman, Spencer/Columbus Catholic
120
3rd- Wyatt Ingham, Amery
4th- Derek Zschernitz, Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal
132
1st- Blaine Brenner, Stanley-Boyd
2nd- Markus Brown, Northwestern
138
4th- Jordan Penard, Amery
152
3rd- Payton Kostka, Regis/Altoona
4th- Bowen Rothbauer, Bloomer/Colfax
160
3rd- Walker Ingham, Amery
170
3rd- Devin Wasley, Saint Croix Central
182
2nd- Ian Smith, Northwestern
3rd- Blaine Guthrie, Baldwin-Woodville
195
1st- Kale Hopke, Amery
3rd- Carter Melton, Spooner/Webster
220
1st- Koy Hopke, Amery
2nd- Max Ramberg, Baldwin-Woodville
285
2nd- Robert Beese, Amery
Division 3 Individual State
106
1st- Dawson Johnson, Cumberland
2nd- Ian Radintz, Glenwood City
113
4th- Kayne Johnson, Cameron
120
1st- Brayden Sonnentag, Cadott
126
1st- Tanner Gerber, Cameron
132
3rd- Mason Will, Saint Croix Falls
152
1st- Kole Marko, Saint Croix Falls
160
3rd- Tyler Dormanen, Boyceville
195
1st- Trett Joles, Boyceville
220
1st- Gavin Tegels, Cadott
3rd- Milan Monchilovich, Cumberland
285
1st- Tanner Gaffey, Saint Croix Falls
2nd- Wade Stanger, Ladysmith
4th- Wylie Dunn, Whitehall