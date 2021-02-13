Blugolds win battle, ‘war’ with UW-Stout

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Cam Kuepers scored 23 points and the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds men's basketball team swept UW-Stout with a 74-52 win Friday at McPhee Center.

The Blugolds (2-2) shot 55 percent from the floor, while the Blue Devils (1-3) shot just 28 percent.

Armani Tinsley led UW-Stout with 11 points.

UW-Eau Claire will face UW-River Falls next week. UW-Stout will battle UW-La Crosse beginning next Wednesday.

UWEC women remain perfect

Five Blugolds players scored in double digits and the UW-Eau Claire women's basketball team moved to 4-0 with a 89-71 win over UW-Stout.

Ellie Clayton and Jessie Ruden both scored 18 points to lead UW-Eau Claire.

The Blugolds battle UW-River Falls next week while the Blue Devils face UW-La Crosse.

Blugolds wrestling earns first win

The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team earned its first two wins of the season Friday night, topping UW-Oshkosh and UW-Stevens Point.

The Blugolds beat the Titans 26-14, then later in the evening defeated the Pointers 30-12.

UW-Eau Claire hosts UW-Platteville on Thursday to conclude the regular season.

Blue Devils hockey sweeps Northland College

Peter Verstegen's first goal of the season helped UW-Stout hockey sweep Northland College on Friday night.

The Blue Devils scored three goals in the third period to earn a 4-2 road win.

Logan Nelson, Evan Butcher and Kobe Keller also scored for UW-Stout (3-1).

The Blue Devils play at UW-Eau Claire (2-1) on Wednesday.