AP source: LHP Hill, RHP McHugh agree to deals with Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the deals tells The Associated Press that pitchers Rich Hill and Collin McHugh have agreed to one-year contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreements are pending physicals by the players and have not been announced. Hill is a 40-year-old left-hander who has pitched for nine others teams over portions of 16 major league seasons. He was 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA with the Minnesota Twins during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. McHugh is a 33-year-old right-hander who has been both a starter and reliever during parts of eight seasons with the New York Mets, Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros. He signed with Boston in 2020 but opted out of the shortened season while recovering from an injury.