WI–Wolf Hunt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources policy board is set to hold a special meeting next week to discuss implementing a wolf season this month. The board is scheduled to convene virtually on Monday morning. People can submit public comments on the hunt through the DNR’s website until 11 a.m. Sunday. The Trump administration removed wolves from the endangered species list in January, leaving management up to the states. Wisconsin law mandates the DNR run a season from November through February. The DNR had planned to start the season in November but a Jefferson County judge ordered the agency on Thursday to launch it this month.