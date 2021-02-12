WHO chief warns of complacency as global virus cases drop

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says the drop in confirmed COVID-19 around the world is encouraging, but has cautioned against relaxing restrictions that have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday the number of reported infections globally has declined for the fourth week in a row, and the number of deaths also fell for the second consecutive week. While the figures reported by countries to WHO for the week ending Feb. 8 are still incomplete, the global body said so far about 1.9 million newly confirmed cases were registered worldwide, down from more than 3.2 million the previous week.