UWEC students petition for removal of student chapter of Turning Point USA

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Over 1,000 UW-Eau Claire students are petitioning for the removal of a student organization with affiliation to a controversial national nonprofit.

As of Friday, 1,095 people have signed a petition calling for the administration to revoke support of UW-Eau Claire's student chapter of Turning Point USA.

The petition cites reports from the Anti-Defamation League of white supremacy among the national organization's leadership, public defense of Adolf Hitler by directors, and support from right-wing extremist groups. One student leading the effort says the chapter gives UWEC a bad look in light of recent racist incidents among students.

"We've had so many racist incidents on campus that we don't need to have an organization affiliated with the university that's had a racist and white supremacist past," said Lexi Kane, UW-Eau Claire senior. "I don't think there's a reality in which an organization like that is going to bring people together."

However, the student organization's president says the university chapter does not represent any of the controversial ideas Turning Point USA has been linked to and welcomes all students across party lines to join in support of free-market capitalism and limited government.

"I think it's really important not to ever take extreme events or circumstances and then extrapolate that on an entire population of people," said Annie Schneider, president of Turning Point USA's student chapter. "We do not stand for any of those things, and we are all-inclusive with our members. It's open to anyone and everyone."

According to UW-Eau Claire's student organization conduct policies, a petition does not trigger a formal review of a campus organization. Students or staff can file written complaints of any violations by the student groups, which would be reviewed by the dean of students to determine necessary action. The university did not comment if any complaints have been filed, or if the group is under review.