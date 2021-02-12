Turkmenistan’s president appoints his son deputy PM

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan’s autocratic president has promoted his only son to be a deputy prime minister in a move seen as laying the basis for a political dynasty in the energy-rich Central Asian nation. The appointment of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov’s son, Serdar, was announced Friday in the government’s Neutral Turkmenistan daily. Speaking at a meeting with top officials, the Turkmen leader said that his son would be in charge of innovative technologies in various industries. Berdymukhamedov directly presides over the government and doesn’t have a prime minister, meaning that his son answers directly to him in the new position.