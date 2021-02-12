Trial highlights: Trump grievances and the word ‘fight’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s attorneys have wrapped up their impeachment defense. They argued Friday the former president bore no responsibility for the deadly attack on the Capitol while accusing Democrats of “hatred” and “hypocrisy” in a whirlwind defense that wrapped up after just over three hours. Echoing themes often heard in conservative media, Trump’s team accused Democrats of elevating a destructive “cancel culture” to the halls of Congress. They said impeachment is driven by a deep-seated hatred for Trump. They also suggested Democrats were hypocrites for impeaching Trump after some had voiced support for racial justice marches over the summer, some of which turned violent.