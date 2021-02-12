Tips to prevent your pipes from freezing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We try to keep ourselves warm in the winter, but it's also important to keep your water pipes warm.

To keep your pipes from freezing, officials from Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Local 434 say you can open the cabinets under your sink to let the warm air in.

They also recommend keeping your thermostat at a minimum of 55 degrees.

Another thing you can do is let cold water lightly trickle from your faucet and check your crawl spaces.

If any critters got in and pulled the insulation, it could make a breezeway that could get to your pipes.

"When you have a frozen pipe, the biggest issue that it can lead to is bursting of a pipe. So it will expand, a copper pipe, it would crack. Also with PVC pipes, it will break. So that's your biggest issue with frozen pipes," said Russell Boos, assistant business manager of Local 434.

Another cold-weather tip: if there's a sewer smell in your home, check the sewer vents on your roof.

The moisture coming up your vents could be frosting up and plugging them.