Tips for preparing your car should you become stranded

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When it gets this cold, a scary reality for some is becoming stranded in your car, and the Eau Claire Fire Department wants you to be prepared for if it happens to you.

Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang recommends you keep your gas tank full so you can keep the car running and heat on. Also, keep your phone charged so you can call for help. He said a phone battery can die quickly in the cold weather.



If your car is not running you should make sure you have a blanket and hand warmers with you. He said you should even consider keeping a sleeping bag in the vehicle.

"And then also it's real easy for us since we're driving around in our cars to not necessarily bring warm enough clothes sometimes," he said. "You want to be prepared all of the time in this kind of weather by making sure you have the appropriate cold-weather clothing with you."

Bertrang said in years past, people in Eau Claire County have been stuck in their vehicles for long periods of time typically because of snowstorms.