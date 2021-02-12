Teen’s Civil War reenacting chicken found in Alabama

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — A Mississippi teen who lost his Civil War-reenacting chicken in Alabama has been reunited with the bird courtesy of a stranger. Thomas Ramsey founded a military reenactment group for youth and sometimes takes his pet rooster Peep to events. He tells The Cullman Times he left the bird tied to his truck outside a Cracker Barrel restaurant on Jan. 31 only to discover it missing about an hour later. Locals got involved in the hunt as “missing chicken” photos spread on social media. Peep was found outside the restaurant after Ramsey left, and a farmer took the bird to Ramsey for a reunion.