Stars return to state with OT win over Wisconsin Valley Union

ONALASKA (WQOW) - Madison Schwengler scored the game-winning goal in overtime and the ECA Stars girls hockey team advanced to state Friday with a 5-4 win over Wisconsin Valley Union.

The Stars will skate in the state semifinals on Wednesday. More information will be released once the field is set.

ECA took a 1-0 lead just seconds into the game on Paige Rodriguez' goal.

Paige Ruppert added a goal to give the Stars a 2-1 lead after one period.

Wisconsin Valley tied the game early in the second period, but Kennedy Gruhlke put ECA back in front with a goal to make it 3-2.

The score was 3-3 in the final minute of the third period. Ruppert scored to give the Stars a 4-3 lead, but with six seconds remaining, Leah Pavelski lit the lamp for Wisconsin Valley to send the game to overtime.

Schwengler's goal sends the Stars to state for the first time since 2018.

