Riot video spotlights mob’s focus on stopping Biden win

Democrats this week showed the montage of stunning and disturbing video footage, some never seen publicly before, during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. It was used to reinforce their argument that Trump incited the riot at the U.S. Capitol. The footage revealed how central the former president’s baseless 2020 election claims were to the rioters, and show how the mob came to the Capitol with a focused purpose: To stop the lawmakers inside from certifying Joe Biden as president. Democratic impeachment managers have shown video and audio from Jan. 6 dozens of times during the impeachment trial, often introducing and punctuating clips with an emphasis on how the rioters believed themselves to be directed by Trump.