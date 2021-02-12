Somerset stops RAM hockey’s playoff run

BALDWIN (WQOW) - Noah Bailey scored the go-ahead goal with 1:57 remaining and the Somerset Spartans topped RAM 2-1 Friday to advance to the state hockey tournament.

RAM's impressive postseason run - with road wins over West Salem and Baldwin-Woodville - ended one win shy of the program's first state appearance.

"They did everything they could, bounces didn't go their way," RAM head coach Nick Stirmel said. "Definitely proud of them tonight."

Superior rallies to beat Rice Lake

Superior High School scored three unanswered goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime, to top Rice Lake High School 3-2 on Friday in a Division 2 sectional final.

Tristan Scheurer and Teagan Scheurer scored goals in the second period to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead. Superior rallied to tie the game 2-2 with 27 seconds remaining in regulation.

View the entire D2 bracket here