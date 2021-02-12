Plane slides off taxiway at Pittsburgh Airport; no injuries

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No injuries have been reported after a plane with 77 people on board slid off a taxiway in light snow before takeoff at Pittsburgh International Airport. Delta Air Lines flight 2231 was about to depart from Pittsburgh International Airport when it slid partway into a ditch around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Boeing 717 was headed to Atlanta. The plane was safely evacuated and all those on board were driven by bus back to the terminal. Delta says many passengers chose to continue their travel late Wednesday night on an alternate aircraft it provided. Others left Thursday morning on a regularly scheduled flight.