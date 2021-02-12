One killed in Eau Claire shooting

One killed in Eau Claire shootingUpdated
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One person has been killed in a shooting in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire police police say they were called for the report of gunshots in the 500 block of Dodge Street around 3 p.m.
Police responded and found a male dead from a gunshot wound.
Shortly after that, police say Selwyn G. Smith approached them and took responsibility for the shooting. He is being held in the jail on a preliminary charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Police believe Smith and the victim knew each other.
No additional suspects are being sought.
