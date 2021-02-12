Skip to Content

North tops Memorial, other regional basketball scores

Updated
Last updated today at 10:46 pm
WIAA

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Friday's WIAA regional girls basketball scores

Division1

Sectional 1

Hudson 62, Chippewa Falls 24

Menomonie 67, Superior 53

View the entire D1 bracket here

Division 2

Sectional 1

Rice Lake 58, Ashland 40

Osceola 40, Hayward 30

Altoona 46, New Richmond 45

Somerset 56, Baldwin-Woodville 48

View the entire D2 bracket here

Division 3

Sectional 1

Barron defeated Cumberland by forfeit

Northwestern 60, Cameron 48

St. Croix Falls 72, St. Croix Central 33

Unity 59, Bloomer 42

Aquinas 74, Arcadia 28

Prescott 57, Durand 33

Neillsville 61, Colby 45

Osseo-Fairchild 53, Stratford 52

View the entire D3 bracket here

Division 4

Sectional 1

Clear Lake 58, Grantsburg 44

Glenwood City 49, Webster 46

Phillips 82, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 73

Ladysmith 42, Hurley 31

Fall Creek 54, Augusta 32

Regis 44, Colfax 42

Marathon 38, Cadott 36

Sectional 3

Cochrane-Fountain City 54, Plum City/Elmwood 26

Blair-Taylor 81, Whitehall 46

View the entire D4 bracket here

Division 5

Sectional 1

Prairie Farm 64, Luck 23

McDonell Central 57, Gilman 20

Lake Holcombe 49, Flambeau 35

Sectional 3

Lincoln 52, Gilmanton 21

Independence 50, Immanuel Lutheran 29

Assumption 75, Greenwood 29

Loyal 52, Columbus Catholic 28

View the entire D5 bracket here

