North tops Memorial, other regional basketball scores

North tops Memorial, other regional basketball scoresUpdated
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Friday's WIAA regional girls basketball scores
Division1
Sectional 1
Hudson 62, Chippewa Falls 24
Menomonie 67, Superior 53
View the entire D1 bracket here
Division 2
Sectional 1
Rice Lake 58, Ashland 40
Osceola 40, Hayward 30
Altoona 46, New Richmond 45
Somerset 56, Baldwin-Woodville 48
View the entire D2 bracket here
Division 3
Sectional 1
Barron defeated Cumberland by forfeit
Northwestern 60, Cameron 48
St. Croix Falls 72, St. Croix Central 33
Unity 59, Bloomer 42
Aquinas 74, Arcadia 28
Prescott 57, Durand 33
Neillsville 61, Colby 45
Osseo-Fairchild 53, Stratford 52
View the entire D3 bracket here
Division 4
Sectional 1
Clear Lake 58, Grantsburg 44
Glenwood City 49, Webster 46
Phillips 82, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 73
Ladysmith 42, Hurley 31
Fall Creek 54, Augusta 32
Regis 44, Colfax 42
Marathon 38, Cadott 36
Sectional 3
Cochrane-Fountain City 54, Plum City/Elmwood 26
Blair-Taylor 81, Whitehall 46
View the entire D4 bracket here
Division 5
Sectional 1
Prairie Farm 64, Luck 23
McDonell Central 57, Gilman 20
Lake Holcombe 49, Flambeau 35
Sectional 3
Lincoln 52, Gilmanton 21
Independence 50, Immanuel Lutheran 29
Assumption 75, Greenwood 29
Loyal 52, Columbus Catholic 28