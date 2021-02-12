New CDC school guidance won’t have immediate impact for Eau Claire students

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Superintendent Michael Johnson says as of right now, new guidance on reopening schools released by the CDC will not bring about any big changes for the Eau Claire Area School District.

"The CDC's recommendations and their mitigation strategies are really consistent with what schools in Eau Claire County have already implemented since the start of the school year," Johnson told News 18. "Our Eau Claire Area School District data has shown that our classrooms are not hotbeds for COVID-19 because of our mitigation strategies."

The CDC is not requiring any schools to reopen, it only provides a blueprint on how to do so safely.

Johnson added the district is working with the health department to take a closer look at the guidelines and will continue to analyze both schools and county COVID-19 data to make decisions moving forward.