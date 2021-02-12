Mother nature sends us the coldest-cold air as her Valentine’s Day present

Happy V-Day Weekend! We're getting the best type of weather for the cuddly, romantic holiday.

Fluffy snow led to covered roadways early Friday. Watch for slippery stretches until the sunshine can come out later in the day and help clear the light snowfall amounts.

Friday afternoon will not be warm. Our routine WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in effect until 11 am Friday. Wind chills -20 to -30 will lead to frostbite times within 30 minutes. High temperatures will be stuck below 0 all weekend long and wind chills will remain in those dangerous levels.

The coldest of the cold will arrive Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures Sunday morning will be down near -20 or worse which means wind chills could reach -40 or worse. This leads to frostbite in less than 10 minutes or even sooner. Bundle up and cover any exposed skin if you plan on leaving the house.

There is another chance for some light snow Saturday too. The heaviest will be in southern and eastern Wisconsin but we will see a trace to 1/2'' here in western Wisconsin. This may lead to some slick travel again Saturday before the extra cold-cold arrives.