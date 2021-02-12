Maty Wilke’s final two seasons take an unexpected turn

MADISON (WKOW)- The Beaver Dam girls basketball season came to an abrupt end last year in the state semifinals as the onset of covid canceled the entire tournament.

“Probably the worst day of my life for a while,” Senior Maty Wilke said. “Yeah, it was hard.”

Wilke, the top player in the state, had a message for her team heading into this year.

“I kind of told our team we have unfinished business.”

Wilke’s worst fear was that COVID-19 would wipe out her final year. But, just eight games in, the unexpected happened. She tore her ACL. Her career at Beaver Dam came to an end just like that.

“I still think I have not completely accepted it just because I love basketball so much, and the season is still going,” Wilke said. “The first game back I could barely go in the gym. I was kind of crying during pre-games.”

Wilke is still a leader on this team. She is taking on more of a coaching role, encouraging her team from the sideline as they make a run at their fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament.

“That’s who Maty Wilke is,” Beaver Dam Head Coach Tim Chase said. “Maty Wilke is that type of person. She is a giving individual. Not only is she a great basketball player and a good student, but she is an outstanding person.”

“I am so happy with how much hard work they’ve put in, how composed they are, and how much they compete,” Wilke said.

She will get her chance to compete again as she committed to the University of Wisconsin, and what she accomplished at Beaver Dam will go down in history.