Local couple recovers from COVID-19 with help of experimental treatment

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire couple is finally feeling like themselves again after contracting COVID-19 just a month ago, thanks to an experimental treatment they received at Mayo Clinic.

Bob and Joyce Wachsmuth thought they might be coming down with a cold when Bob found out his co-worker had COVID-19. So the couple got tested, and found out they were positive as well.

"Quite quickly after getting tested I got a call from a doctor in Rochester," Bob said. "But as I had learned I tested positive, I don't know how the feeling is."

Although when they went in to get tested they felt just a little sick, by the end of the day Joyce said she had almost debilitating body aches.

The couple being in their 70s are at high risk of developing serious symptoms and Mayo wanted to prevent that. So they were offered a new experimental treatment called monoclonal antibody therapy.

"It takes about an hour to infuse and then we monitor patients for about an hour afterwards and they're able to go home and continue on their recovery process," said Lori Arndt, a physician assistant at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire.



Arndt said the treatment works by infusing patients with antibodies meant to mimic the antibodies your body creates to fight COVID-19, thus boosting the immune system. It's used to try and keep patients out of the hospital.

"We were back to normal soon after the infusion," Joyce said. "It was sooner for Bob; it took me about a week to actually feel my energy come back but within a few hours of getting the infusion I felt so much better than I did when I went in."

Since the treatment received emergency use authorization by the FDA, Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire has given it to over 700 patients.

"My suggestion to any of my friends or people that will listen to me is that 'look if you're feeling down a little bit it may not just be a little cold it could be the COVID,'" Bob said.

This treatment is available at the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire as well as in Barron, and can even be brought to assisted living facilities, nursing homes or dialysis centers if needed.



This treatment is available to people who have COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms, who also meet one other of the following criteria: