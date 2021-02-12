Lawyer who defended Trump accustomed to political disaster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A onetime rising-star prosecutor from suburban Philadelphia made something of a comeback earlier this week in heading to the well of the U.S. Senate to defend Donald Trump in the ex-president’s second impeachment trial. Bruce Castor had burned bridges with much of the Republican establishment after a series of election losses in Pennsylvania and pretty much stayed out of sight. Castor’s moment in the national glare on Tuesday was seen as an ambling and at times aimless hourlong disquisition in search of a point. Castor will have a chance to make a different impression when he begins to present Trump’s defense, expected Friday.