Huskies knock out Old Abes, advance to regional final

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's been a great season of girls basketball between Memorial and North.

The city rivals had two close games in the regular season, with the Huskies just edging out victories in both.

On Friday night the squads met in the postseason and after a close first half, North pulled away at the finish for the 57-43 win.

With the victory, the Huskies advance to the regional final.

"It's pretty overwhelming," said North head coach Jill Elliott. "This was our first playoff game with me as the coach, so everybody is pretty excited. It's kind of unfortunate that one of us has to get knocked out but given that it is the big inter-city showdown, it feels good to come out on top."

North will face Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.