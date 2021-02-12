Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 58, Auburndale 49
Benton 63, Highland 50
Bloomer 54, South Shore 49
Crivitz 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29
Goodman/Pembine 94, Phelps 50
Hurley 69, Mellen 51
Kickapoo 57, Weston 19
Laona-Wabeno 97, White Lake 66
Marathon 78, Phillips 51
Marion 70, Manawa 69
Marquette University 60, Hamilton 53
Mayville 57, Markesan 36
Medford Area 70, Mosinee 65
Menomonie 60, Holmen 57
Monroe 75, Middleton 67
New Auburn 74, Lake Holcombe 73
Newman Catholic 66, Prentice 49
Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 45
Random Lake 43, Sheboygan Christian 31
Regis 61, Stanley-Boyd 50
Saint Francis 82, University School of Milwaukee 60
Sparta 47, La Crosse Logan 37
Suring 59, Wausaukee 54
The Prairie School 82, Saint Thomas More 52
Tomahawk 61, Crandon 41
Wautoma 84, Nekoosa 53
Williams Bay 59, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 43
Wisconsin Dells 83, Mauston 55
Xavier 69, Seymour 64
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
New Berlin Eisenhower 70, Catholic Memorial 65
Slinger 44, West Bend West 38
West Bend East 74, West Allis Central 48
Division I Section 2=
Regional Semifinal=
Appleton East 76, Neenah 59
Beaver Dam 86, Slinger 63
Cedarburg 47, Homestead 46
Germantown 77, Nicolet 29
Kimberly 79, Kaukauna 61
Oshkosh West 51, Fond du Lac 47
Sheboygan North 69, Sheboygan South 52
Division I Section 3=
Regional Semifinal=
Arrowhead 36, Waukesha North 26
Kettle Moraine 45, Mukwonago 41
Watertown 48, Oconomowoc 47
Waukesha West 54, Elkhorn Area 28
Waunakee 55, Oregon 46
Division I Section 4=
Regional Semifinal=
Franklin 67, South Milwaukee 48
Kenosha Indian Trail 65, Racine Case 16
Milwaukee DSHA 48, Brookfield East 34
Muskego 68, Union Grove 67, OT
Oak Creek 69, Greenfield 30
Waterford 62, Westosha Central 45
Wauwatosa West 58, Brookfield Central 55
Division I Section I=
Regional Semifinal=
De Pere 62, Green Bay Preble 28
Hortonville 54, Stevens Point 28
Hudson 62, Chippewa Falls 24
Menomonie 67, Superior 53
Wausau West 51, D.C. Everest 42
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58, La Crosse Central 39
Division II Section 2=
Regional Semifinal=
Antigo 52, Seymour 36
Fox Valley Lutheran 43, Waupaca 32
Freedom 74, New London 34
Menasha 49, Winneconne 41
Notre Dame 82, Luxemburg-Casco 35
Shawano 58, Marinette 21
West De Pere 72, Two Rivers 49
Xavier 72, Berlin 43
Division II Section 3=
Regional Semifinal=
Edgerton 58, Fort Atkinson 22
Edgewood 59, Stoughton 38
Jefferson 45, Monroe 30
McFarland 72, Sauk Prairie 67
Reedsburg Area 67, Baraboo 36
Waupun 69, Wisconsin Dells 21
Whitewater 59, East Troy 56
Wilmot Union 71, Delavan-Darien 51
Division II Section 4=
Regional Semifinal=
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Grafton 41
Kewaskum 45, Plymouth 34
Martin Luther 64, Cudahy 29
Pewaukee 53, New Berlin West 47
Pius XI Catholic 79, Shorewood 19
Division II Section I=
Regional Semifinal=
Altoona 46, New Richmond 45
Medford Area 55, Mosinee 52
Merrill 72, Lakeland 58
Onalaska 64, Tomah 44
Osceola 40, Hayward 30
Rice Lake 58, Ashland 40
Somerset 56, Baldwin-Woodville 48
Division III Section 2=
Regional Semifinal=
Adams-Friendship 56, Wautoma 47
Amherst def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Bonduel 67, Oconto 40
Brillion 58, Southern Door 43
Oconto Falls 56, Peshtigo 55
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 59, Clintonville 33
Wrightstown 65, Kewaunee 36
Division III Section 3=
Regional Semifinal=
Brodhead 60, Lakeside Lutheran 51
Laconia 58, Columbus 41
Lake Mills 72, Cambridge 19
Lodi 60, Richland Center 52
Marshall 68, Watertown Luther Prep 50
New Glarus 55, Belleville 45
Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 40
Westby 66, River Valley 39
Division III Section 4=
Regional Semifinal=
Howards Grove 57, New Holstein 24
Kiel 53, Valders 48
Oostburg 78, University School of Milwaukee 42
Racine Lutheran 73, Shoreland Lutheran 66
Random Lake 78, Lake Country Lutheran 66
St. Marys Springs 50, North Fond du Lac 39
Division III Section I=
Regional Semifinal=
Aquinas 74, Arcadia 28
Barron def. Cumberland, forfeit
Neillsville 61, Colby 45
Northwestern 60, Cameron 48
Osseo-Fairchild 53, Stratford 52
Prescott 57, Durand 33
St. Croix Falls 72, Saint Croix Central 33
Division IV Section 2=
Regional Semifinal=
Crandon 54, Gillett 49
Hilbert 47, Reedsville 29
Laona-Wabeno 38, Coleman 37
Mishicot 75, Sevastopol 31
Randolph 79, Kohler 35
Roncalli 61, Manitowoc Lutheran 43
Division IV Section 3=
Regional Semifinal=
Auburndale 71, Wild Rose 23
Bangor 66, Melrose-Mindoro 50
Blair-Taylor 81, Whitehall 46
Cochrane-Fountain City 54, Elmwood/Plum City 26
Iola-Scandinavia 66, Rosholt 42
Princeton/Green Lake 55, Montello 39
Division IV Section 4=
Regional Semifinal=
Fennimore 56, Boscobel 25
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55, The Prairie School 42
Mineral Point 52, Darlington 42
Potosi/Cassville 60, Cuba City 55
Riverdale 40, River Ridge 39
Waterloo 47, Deerfield 44
Division IV Section I=
Regional Semifinal=
Clear Lake 58, Grantsburg 44
Edgar 58, Spencer 46
Fall Creek 54, Augusta 36
Glenwood City 49, Webster 46
Ladysmith 42, Hurley 31
Marathon 38, Cadott 36
Phillips 82, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 73
Regis 44, Colfax 42
Division V Section 2=
Regional Semifinal=
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran def. Oneida Nation, forfeit
Gresham Community 85, White Lake 19
Niagara 66, Wausaukee 38
Northland Lutheran 63, Tigerton 53
Suring 52, Lena 27
Three Lakes 76, Florence 33
Division V Section 3=
Regional Semifinal=
Assumption 75, Greenwood 29
Highland 57, Wonewoc-Center 35
Independence 50, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 29
La Farge 48, De Soto 30
Lincoln 52, Gilmanton 21
Loyal 52, Columbus Catholic 28
Royall 91, Weston 44
Wauzeka-Steuben 59, North Crawford 20
Division V Section 4=
Regional Semifinal=
Albany 67, Catholic Central 51
Almond-Bancroft 55, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51
Barneveld 45, Monticello 36
Black Hawk 72, Pecatonica 30
Hustisford 68, Oakfield 64
Lourdes Academy 47, Stockbridge 35
Rio 48, Fall River 24
Shullsburg 59, Belmont 42
Division V Section I=
Regional Semifinal=
Drummond 54, Mellen 36
Lake Holcombe 49, Flambeau 35
McDonell Central 57, Gilman 20
Prairie Farm 64, Luck 23
Solon Springs 55, Winter 42
South Shore 69, Butternut 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/