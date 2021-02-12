Skip to Content

‘Fishing for Freedom’ raising awareness of human trafficking

Altoona (WQOW) - This time of year, many are hitting the ice to catch a fish but next weekend you can do that while helping an area organization raise awareness of domestic human trafficking.

The 'Fishing for Freedom' is an event to fish, win some prizes and learn more about what domestic human trafficking looks like right here in Wisconsin.

The event will take place on Lake Altoona Saturday, Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Katie Phernetton

Katie Phernetton is one of the Daybreak morning anchors.

She joined News 18 in August of 2018 after working as a reporter for five years in the Green Bay market. Born and raised in Green Bay, she prides herself in being a cheesehead through and through.

