‘Fishing for Freedom’ raising awareness of human trafficking

Altoona (WQOW) - This time of year, many are hitting the ice to catch a fish but next weekend you can do that while helping an area organization raise awareness of domestic human trafficking.

The 'Fishing for Freedom' is an event to fish, win some prizes and learn more about what domestic human trafficking looks like right here in Wisconsin.

The event will take place on Lake Altoona Saturday, Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more details, watch the video above.