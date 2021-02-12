Fire destroys part of Paul Newman’s camp for ill children

A fire on Friday evening destroyed a large section of Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut. Camp chief executive Jimmy Canton said it appears that no one was injured in the blaze, which was reported just before 5 p.m. He said the buildings housing the camp’s store and arts and crafts, woodshop and cooking programs were destroyed. The camp has extensive medical facilities on site and was founded by the late actor in 1988. It provides summer camp experiences and outreach programs for children with serious physical and medical limitations, serving more than 20,000 children each year.