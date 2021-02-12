Explosions in Indian fireworks factory kill 11, injure 34

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say several explosions at a private fireworks factory in southern India have killed at least 11 workers and injured 34 others. Police officer say those injured in Friday’s blasts at the factory in Tamil Nadu state’s Virudhunagar district were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Press Trust of India news agency said the explosions occurred while chemicals were being mixed by the workers to make fireworks. Fireworks manufacturing is a big business in India, where fireworks are often set off at festivals and weddings. Many illegal factories produce fireworks that are cheaper to buy than legally made ones.