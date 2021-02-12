Central High School Perseveres in Virtual Practice

LA CROSSE. (WXOW) – To simply put it, sports are back. There is finally a sense of normalcy as teams around the Coulee Region are practicing in person, but for many months teams did whatever they could to stay game ready. Virtual practice is what got them through.

Returning to the court is a major plus for the Red Raiders, but it was the virtual practices where they laid the groundwork.

“It allowed us to break down some things with our footwork, with our shooting technique, we did a ton of ball handling,” said La Crosse Central’s Boy’s Basketball head coach, Todd Fergot.

Central totaled 25 zoom practices and the players never complained. They stuck to the plan and got to work.

“We know everyone is working hard and getting after it. I think we should be able to leave right where we left off in the Spring last year,” said Central junior, Quinn Servais.

“Obviously no one wants to be online doing this but I think our team is taking it as a really good opportunity to get better,” Servais added.

“It’s hard. You’re in your basement, you’re in your garage. I’m really proud of what they did and how they handled it and I think it’s gonna help us here as we move forward,” said coach Fergot.

As the zoom practices are now a thing of the past, sights are now set on translating their work to the court.

“We’re just excited to finally be in person and put the hard work to the test and see where we’re at.”