CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely

CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safelyNew
(AP) - The nation’s top public health agency has released a roadmap for reopening schools in the middle of a pandemic.
It emphasizes mask-wearing and social distancing and other actions but saying vaccination of teachers is important but not a prerequisite for reopening.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the long-awaited update Friday.
The CDC cannot force schools to reopen, and agency officials were careful to say they are not calling for a mandate that all U.S. schools be reopened.
But they said there is strong evidence now that in-person schooling can be done safely, especially at lower grade levels, and the guidance is targeted at schools that teach kindergarten up to 12th grade.
More COVID-19 Resources
County by County COVID-19 Data
Eau Claire County vaccine signup