Biden views Valentine’s Day decorations on WH lawn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The North Lawn of the White House is covered with giant pink, white and red hearts that resemble the popular Valentine’s Day candy. First lady Jill Biden had the colorful artwork installed before dawn Friday. She and President Joe Biden stepped out Friday morning for a stroll with their two dogs and inspected the huge hearts. They have single words printed on them such as unity, kindness, healing, compassion, love and courage. One of the hearts was signed, “Love, Jill.” The president told reporters that Valentine’s Day is the first lady’s “favorite day.” Jill Biden says people are feeling “a little down” with the pandemic so she just wanted to do something to bring “a little joy. A little hope.”