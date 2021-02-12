A multimedia impeachment trial: Video takes center stage

NEW YORK (AP) — The chaotic use of video by former President Donald Trump’s defense team at his second impeachment trial seemed the natural climax to his multimedia trial. Video was used liberally and to chilling effect by House managers to bring senators and viewers back to the day of the Capitol riot. Trump’s defense team on Friday criticized impeachment managers for using manipulated video and responded by using its own manipulated video with rapid-fire, repetitive imagery. The intent was to blunt the impact of Trump’s words leading up to the riot, suggesting that they were little more than regular political rhetoric and that Democrats were hypocrites because they use the same language.