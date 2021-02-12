2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say two people were killed and two others were seriously injured when their car hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet below. Illinois State Police say the vehicle was traveling “too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 around 4 a.m. Friday when the accident happened. The car tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Police say a man and woman, both from Chicago, were killed and the two others are hospitalized with serious injuries.