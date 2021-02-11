Wind Chill Advisory issued February 11 at 8:48PM CST until February 12 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING ACROSS THE

REGION…

.A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for all of central and

southern Minnesota into west central Wisconsin, where wind chills

from 25 below zero to 35 below zero will be common through Friday

morning.

Additional Advisories and potentially Warnings are expected this

weekend as a reinforcing shot of Arctic air plunges into the

region. The coldest wind chills will be Saturday night into Sunday

morning.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 below zero

to 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and

west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Looking ahead, colder wind chills are

forecast for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Use caution while traveling outside and pack warm clothes and a

charged cell phone with you in your vehicle. Wear appropriate

clothing, a hat, and gloves.