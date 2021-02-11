Wind Chill Advisory issued February 11 at 2:31AM CST until February 11 at 10:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 11 at 2:31AM CST until February 11 at 10:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Bitterly Cold This Morning…
.Bitterly cold wind chills will continue this morning dropping to
20 to 30 below zero.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills of 25 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.