Wind Chill Advisory issued February 11 at 2:31AM CST until February 11 at 10:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Bitterly Cold This Morning…

.Bitterly cold wind chills will continue this morning dropping to

20 to 30 below zero.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills of 25 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central

Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast

Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.