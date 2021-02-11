Vatican charity, Aid to Church in Need, hit by abuse claims

ROME (AP) — A pontifical foundation has admitted that its late founder was credibly accused of sexually assaulting a female employee, who came forward in 2010 after learning the deceased priest was being considered for possible beatification. Aid to the Church in Need, which raises money to build and rebuild churches and train priests in poor countries, said it “deeply regrets” the allegations against the Rev. Werenfried van Straaten, and condemned such behavior. He died in 2003. The Koenigstein, Germany-based charity posted a statement on its website Wednesday after German newspaper Die Zeit reported on the allegations. They are the latest in a string of sexual misconduct claims against charismatic founders of Vatican-sanctioned religious orders, movements and now Catholic charities.