Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Armstrong/Cooper 4, Champlin Park 1

Buffalo 2, Monticello 0

Elk river/Zimmerman 7, Osseo 2

Eveleth-Gilbert 7, North Shore Storm 1

Fergus Falls 9, Willmar 1

Hermantown 5, Grand Rapids 3

Lakeville North 6, St. Paul Academy 0

Moorhead 5, Roseau 4, OT

Northern Lakes 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Prior Lake 6, Apple Valley 0

Rosemount 2, Eastview 1

Totino-Grace 13, Spring Lake Park 1

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 3, Greenway 1

Wayzata 4, Edina 3

White Bear Lake 3, Forest Lake 2

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 3, Northfield 2

Buffalo 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1

East Grand Forks 3, Grand Forks Central, N.D. 1

Eden Prairie 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 1

Holy Family Catholic 14, Waconia 2

Luverne 13, Worthington 0

Owatonna 10, Winona 0

Rochester Century 2, Mankato West 1

Roseau 6, Bemidji 0

Stillwater 9, Park (Cottage Grove) 2

Thief River Falls 3, Crookston 1

White Bear Lake 2, St. Anthony 0

