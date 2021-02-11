Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Armstrong/Cooper 4, Champlin Park 1
Buffalo 2, Monticello 0
Elk river/Zimmerman 7, Osseo 2
Eveleth-Gilbert 7, North Shore Storm 1
Fergus Falls 9, Willmar 1
Hermantown 5, Grand Rapids 3
Lakeville North 6, St. Paul Academy 0
Moorhead 5, Roseau 4, OT
Northern Lakes 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Prior Lake 6, Apple Valley 0
Rosemount 2, Eastview 1
Totino-Grace 13, Spring Lake Park 1
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 3, Greenway 1
Wayzata 4, Edina 3
White Bear Lake 3, Forest Lake 2
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 3, Northfield 2
Buffalo 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1
East Grand Forks 3, Grand Forks Central, N.D. 1
Eden Prairie 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 1
Holy Family Catholic 14, Waconia 2
Luverne 13, Worthington 0
Owatonna 10, Winona 0
Rochester Century 2, Mankato West 1
Roseau 6, Bemidji 0
Stillwater 9, Park (Cottage Grove) 2
Thief River Falls 3, Crookston 1
White Bear Lake 2, St. Anthony 0
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/