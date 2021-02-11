Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 60, Park Rapids 52
Alexandria 70, Willmar 38
Anoka 57, Osseo 45
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 75, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54
Big Lake 72, Chisago Lakes 69
Bloomington Jefferson 39, St. Louis Park 37, OT
Brainerd 74, Bemidji 59
Breck 71, St. Paul Academy 40
Breckenridge 72, Frazee 57
Cass Lake-Bena 64, Pine River-Backus 53
Champlin Park 75, Totino-Grace 65
Chaska 70, Bloomington Kennedy 51
Chisholm 68, Greenway 51
Coon Rapids 82, Centennial 68
Dawson-Boyd 72, MACCRAY 57
Detroit Lakes 68, Staples-Motley 48
Eastview 81, Farmington 77
Eveleth-Gilbert 91, Lakeview Christian Academy 63
Fergus Falls 64, Rocori 54
Fillmore Central 62, Dover-Eyota 58
Glencoe-Silver Lake 87, Dassel-Cokato 59
Hancock 68, Ortonville 45
Hill-Murray 72, Hope Academy 56
La Crescent 75, Chatfield 60
Lac qui Parle Valley 56, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 46
Lakeview 86, Yellow Medicine East 58
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 74, Legacy Christian 65
Mankato Loyola 75, Medford 52
Maple Grove 66, Robbinsdale Armstrong 62
Maranatha Christian 68, Trinity 45
Martin County West 65, Nicollet 62
Melrose 67, Minnewaska 50
Metro Schools College Prep 90, Kaleidoscope Charter 83
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, Sleepy Eye 56
Montevideo 68, Sauk Centre 51
Moose Lake/Willow River 90, Carlton 35
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 66, Benson 49
Northland 65, Laporte 33
Park Center 73, Andover 55
Pelican Rapids 58, Hawley 41
Perham 72, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 69
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 53, Rushford-Peterson 33
Providence Academy 75, Cristo Rey Jesuit 50
Randolph 69, Houston 24
Renville County West 75, Central Minnesota Christian 66
Southwest Minnesota Christian 73, Mountain Lake Co-op 49
Spring Grove 60, Mabel-Canton 24
Spring Lake Park 78, Rogers 59
St. Agnes 47, Mounds Park Academy 40
St. Croix Lutheran 75, Columbia Heights 29
St. Croix Prep 93, New Life Academy 44
St. James Area 72, Immanuel Lutheran 55
St. Paul Central 72, St. Paul Como Park 38
St. Paul Highland Park 52, St. Paul Johnson 34
St. Paul Humboldt 75, St. Paul Harding 56
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 70, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 56
Wabasha-Kellogg 43, Winona Cotter 38
West Central 60, Brandon-Evansville 30
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 65, Murray County Central 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 69, Bagley 32
Albany 77, Foley 52
Anoka 57, Osseo 45
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 51, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 36
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 63, Maple Lake 26
Belle Plaine 74, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 59
Big Lake 48, Princeton 43
Braham 76, Hinckley-Finlayson 53
Breck 62, St. Paul Academy 17
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 72, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 42
Burnsville 61, Prior Lake 55
Caledonia 67, Lewiston-Altura 31
Cass Lake-Bena 74, Clearbrook-Gonvick 60
Centennial 68, Coon Rapids 39
Concordia Academy 81, Blake 45
Dover-Eyota 91, Fillmore Central 63
Eden Valley-Watkins 57, Paynesville 30
Elk River 71, Blaine 48
Esko 50, Hermantown 33
Glencoe-Silver Lake 66, Dassel-Cokato 44
Henning 81, Wadena-Deer Creek 31
Hibbing 51, Duluth East 43
Holdingford 68, Kimball 44
Hope Academy 51, Nova Classical Academy 35
Kingsland 47, Grand Meadow 18
Kittson County Central 50, East Grand Forks 31
La Crescent 59, Chatfield 49
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 70, Blue Earth Area 41
Lanesboro 70, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 31
Litchfield 67, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 35
Mabel-Canton 41, Spring Grove 30
Mahnomen/Waubun 63, Park Christian 42
Maple Grove 77, Robbinsdale Armstrong 42
Maranatha Christian 76, Trinity 13
Minneapolis South 49, Minneapolis Southwest 32
Minneapolis Washburn 49, Minneapolis Henry 23
Minnehaha Academy 58, St. Peter 46
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Bigfork 26
Nicollet/Loyola 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 34
North Branch 73, Brooklyn Center 41
Norwood-Young America 56, LeSueur-Henderson 51
Ogilvie 54, East Central 35
Osakis 50, Swanville 44
Park Center 60, Andover 53
Parkers Prairie 63, Brandon-Evansville 36
Pierz 57, Milaca 32
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 87, Rushford-Peterson 51
Providence Academy 75, Cristo Rey Jesuit 37
Randolph 66, Maple River 35
Roseville 79, Cretin-Derham Hall 59
Royalton 77, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 18
Sacred Heart 40, Thief River Falls 31
Sebeka 44, Bertha-Hewitt 30
Spectrum 43, United Christian 24
Spring Lake Park 52, Rogers 50
St. Agnes 72, Mounds Park Academy 48
St. Charles 56, Pine Island 44
St. Cloud Cathedral 49, Mora 45
St. Croix Lutheran 75, Columbia Heights 29
St. Francis 51, Monticello 49
St. Louis Park 78, Bloomington Jefferson 54
St. Michael-Albertville 72, Edina 45
St. Paul Como Park 90, St. Paul Central 51
St. Paul Highland Park 52, St. Paul Johnson 34
St. Paul Humboldt 78, St. Paul Harding 49
Stewartville 44, Rochester Lourdes 40
Totino-Grace 55, Champlin Park 45
Tri-City United 73, Mayer-Lutheran 43
Underwood 60, Rothsay 36
Upsala 53, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 45
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 53, Roseau 49
West Fargo, N.D. 90, Moorhead 79
Winona Cotter 53, Goodhue 52
Zimmerman 67, Little Falls 25
