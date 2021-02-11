Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

10:15 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 60, Park Rapids 52

Alexandria 70, Willmar 38

Anoka 57, Osseo 45

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 75, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54

Big Lake 72, Chisago Lakes 69

Bloomington Jefferson 39, St. Louis Park 37, OT

Brainerd 74, Bemidji 59

Breck 71, St. Paul Academy 40

Breckenridge 72, Frazee 57

Cass Lake-Bena 64, Pine River-Backus 53

Champlin Park 75, Totino-Grace 65

Chaska 70, Bloomington Kennedy 51

Chisholm 68, Greenway 51

Coon Rapids 82, Centennial 68

Dawson-Boyd 72, MACCRAY 57

Detroit Lakes 68, Staples-Motley 48

Eastview 81, Farmington 77

Eveleth-Gilbert 91, Lakeview Christian Academy 63

Fergus Falls 64, Rocori 54

Fillmore Central 62, Dover-Eyota 58

Glencoe-Silver Lake 87, Dassel-Cokato 59

Hancock 68, Ortonville 45

Hill-Murray 72, Hope Academy 56

La Crescent 75, Chatfield 60

Lac qui Parle Valley 56, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 46

Lakeview 86, Yellow Medicine East 58

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 74, Legacy Christian 65

Mankato Loyola 75, Medford 52

Maple Grove 66, Robbinsdale Armstrong 62

Maranatha Christian 68, Trinity 45

Martin County West 65, Nicollet 62

Melrose 67, Minnewaska 50

Metro Schools College Prep 90, Kaleidoscope Charter 83

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, Sleepy Eye 56

Montevideo 68, Sauk Centre 51

Moose Lake/Willow River 90, Carlton 35

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 66, Benson 49

Northland 65, Laporte 33

Park Center 73, Andover 55

Pelican Rapids 58, Hawley 41

Perham 72, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 69

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 53, Rushford-Peterson 33

Providence Academy 75, Cristo Rey Jesuit 50

Randolph 69, Houston 24

Renville County West 75, Central Minnesota Christian 66

Southwest Minnesota Christian 73, Mountain Lake Co-op 49

Spring Grove 60, Mabel-Canton 24

Spring Lake Park 78, Rogers 59

St. Agnes 47, Mounds Park Academy 40

St. Croix Lutheran 75, Columbia Heights 29

St. Croix Prep 93, New Life Academy 44

St. James Area 72, Immanuel Lutheran 55

St. Paul Central 72, St. Paul Como Park 38

St. Paul Highland Park 52, St. Paul Johnson 34

St. Paul Humboldt 75, St. Paul Harding 56

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 70, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 56

Wabasha-Kellogg 43, Winona Cotter 38

West Central 60, Brandon-Evansville 30

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 65, Murray County Central 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 69, Bagley 32

Albany 77, Foley 52

Anoka 57, Osseo 45

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 51, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 36

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 63, Maple Lake 26

Belle Plaine 74, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 59

Big Lake 48, Princeton 43

Braham 76, Hinckley-Finlayson 53

Breck 62, St. Paul Academy 17

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 72, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 42

Burnsville 61, Prior Lake 55

Caledonia 67, Lewiston-Altura 31

Cass Lake-Bena 74, Clearbrook-Gonvick 60

Centennial 68, Coon Rapids 39

Concordia Academy 81, Blake 45

Dover-Eyota 91, Fillmore Central 63

Eden Valley-Watkins 57, Paynesville 30

Elk River 71, Blaine 48

Esko 50, Hermantown 33

Glencoe-Silver Lake 66, Dassel-Cokato 44

Henning 81, Wadena-Deer Creek 31

Hibbing 51, Duluth East 43

Holdingford 68, Kimball 44

Hope Academy 51, Nova Classical Academy 35

Kingsland 47, Grand Meadow 18

Kittson County Central 50, East Grand Forks 31

La Crescent 59, Chatfield 49

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 70, Blue Earth Area 41

Lanesboro 70, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 31

Litchfield 67, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 35

Mabel-Canton 41, Spring Grove 30

Mahnomen/Waubun 63, Park Christian 42

Maple Grove 77, Robbinsdale Armstrong 42

Maranatha Christian 76, Trinity 13

Minneapolis South 49, Minneapolis Southwest 32

Minneapolis Washburn 49, Minneapolis Henry 23

Minnehaha Academy 58, St. Peter 46

Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Bigfork 26

Nicollet/Loyola 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 34

North Branch 73, Brooklyn Center 41

Norwood-Young America 56, LeSueur-Henderson 51

Ogilvie 54, East Central 35

Osakis 50, Swanville 44

Park Center 60, Andover 53

Parkers Prairie 63, Brandon-Evansville 36

Pierz 57, Milaca 32

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 87, Rushford-Peterson 51

Providence Academy 75, Cristo Rey Jesuit 37

Randolph 66, Maple River 35

Roseville 79, Cretin-Derham Hall 59

Royalton 77, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 18

Sacred Heart 40, Thief River Falls 31

Sebeka 44, Bertha-Hewitt 30

Spectrum 43, United Christian 24

Spring Lake Park 52, Rogers 50

St. Agnes 72, Mounds Park Academy 48

St. Charles 56, Pine Island 44

St. Cloud Cathedral 49, Mora 45

St. Croix Lutheran 75, Columbia Heights 29

St. Francis 51, Monticello 49

St. Louis Park 78, Bloomington Jefferson 54

St. Michael-Albertville 72, Edina 45

St. Paul Como Park 90, St. Paul Central 51

St. Paul Highland Park 52, St. Paul Johnson 34

St. Paul Humboldt 78, St. Paul Harding 49

Stewartville 44, Rochester Lourdes 40

Totino-Grace 55, Champlin Park 45

Tri-City United 73, Mayer-Lutheran 43

Underwood 60, Rothsay 36

Upsala 53, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 45

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 53, Roseau 49

West Fargo, N.D. 90, Moorhead 79

Winona Cotter 53, Goodhue 52

Zimmerman 67, Little Falls 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

