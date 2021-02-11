Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 55, Westfield Area 41
Altoona 81, Stanley-Boyd 53
Appleton North 55, Oshkosh West 45
Arcadia 68, Black River Falls 63
Athens 56, Phillips 51
Bangor 89, New Lisbon 46
Beaver Dam 91, Reedsburg Area 64
Black Hawk 76, Albany 44
Blair-Taylor 79, Eleva-Strum 56
Brillion 68, Chilton 51
Brookfield Central 92, Menomonee Falls 79
Brookfield East 73, West Allis Nathan Hale 58
Bruce 57, Birchwood 41
Butternut 64, Lac Courte Oreilles 61
Cambria-Friesland 73, Princeton/Green Lake 60
Cameron 84, Barron 82
Cashton 66, Wonewoc-Center 22
Cedar Grove-Belgium 44, Kohler 41
Cedarburg 79, West Bend East 67
Central Wisconsin Christian 64, Oakfield 44
Clintonville 48, Marinette 45
Cochrane-Fountain City 63, Augusta 42
Coleman 68, Bonduel 46
Columbus Catholic 75, Spencer 49
D.C. Everest 93, Wausau East 71
Darlington 88, Riverdale 48
De Pere 72, Notre Dame 70
DeForest 51, Stoughton 49
Delavan-Darien 64, Elkhorn Area 54
Dodgeland 58, Horicon 49
Drummond 55, Mercer 25
Durand 73, Colfax 60
East Troy 62, Turner 49
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 72, Independence 55
Edgar 66, Assumption 33
Edgerton 72, Big Foot 40
Edgewood 44, Sauk Prairie 31
Elcho 75, Crandon 60
Elk Mound 59, Mondovi 44
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 58, Mishicot 54
Ellsworth 70, Somerset 67
Evansville 59, Brodhead 46
Fall Creek 77, Osseo-Fairchild 51
Fennimore 66, Cuba City 53
Flambeau 62, Winter 46
Fond du Lac 87, Kaukauna 83
Franklin 82, Racine Case 62
Freedom 68, Luxemburg-Casco 60
Germantown 59, Wauwatosa West 57
Goodman 97, White Lake 79
Grafton 76, West Bend West 52
Hartford Union 57, Port Washington 49
Heritage Christian 69, Williams Bay 68
Hortonville 61, Appleton East 54
Hudson 90, Rice Lake 75
Janesville Parker 69, Janesville Craig 62
Jefferson 79, Clinton 46
Kenosha Bradford 58, Racine Horlick 42
Kenosha Indian Trail 55, Racine Park 46
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, Shoreland Lutheran 64
Kettle Moraine 74, Mukwonago 56
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Kewaskum 51
Kewaunee 77, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 68
Kimberly 84, Appleton West 51
La Crosse Logan 59, Holmen 53
Lake Country Lutheran 64, Lourdes Academy 51
Lake Mills 70, Watertown Luther Prep 57
Lancaster 57, Platteville 48
Little Chute 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 38
Lodi 62, Poynette 47
Lomira 68, Laconia 63
Manitowoc Lutheran 77, Sheboygan Area Luth. 76
Mauston 77, Nekoosa 46
McDonell Central 65, Thorp 26
McFarland 74, Cambridge 60
Medford Area 70, Mosinee 65
Mellen 63, Bayfield 54
Melrose-Mindoro 60, Whitehall 54
Menomonie 67, Eau Claire Memorial 64, OT
Milton 56, Fort Atkinson 41
Mineral Point 65, Boscobel 51
Monona Grove 68, Mount Horeb 37
Monticello 68, Juda 29
Mountain Top Academy 75, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 63
Muskego 60, Catholic Memorial 58
Necedah 56, Hillsboro 28
Neenah 75, Oshkosh North 64
New Glarus 50, Wisconsin Heights 47
New Richmond 80, Baldwin-Woodville 61
Nicolet 64, Homestead 53
Northland Pines 60, Lakeland 45
Oak Creek 79, Kenosha Tremper 57
Oconto 71, Gibraltar 67
Oostburg 73, Random Lake 44
Oregon 66, Portage 58
Owen-Withee 69, Gilman 34
Peshtigo 38, Algoma 33
Plymouth 54, Campbellsport 47
Port Edwards 63, Pacelli 50
Potosi 80, Cassville 48
Pulaski 54, Green Bay Preble 49
Racine Lutheran 65, Martin Luther 61
Racine St. Catherine’s 74, Catholic Central 18
Reedsville 63, Howards Grove 50
Regis 60, Cadott 25
Rhinelander 81, Antigo 67
Richland Center 56, Lancaster 48
Rio 65, Montello 41
Ripon 62, Berlin 50
River Falls 59, Eau Claire North 40
River Ridge 47, Benton 42
Saint Croix Central 78, Prescott 42
Seneca 54, Ithaca 28
Sheboygan Falls 66, New Holstein 60
Shell Lake 67, Clayton 46
Shullsburg 70, Belmont 45
South Shore 61, Washburn 53
Southwestern 65, Iowa-Grant 46
Spring Valley 51, Boyceville 33
St. Croix Falls 82, Ladysmith 69
St. Mary Catholic 80, Hilbert 40
Stevens Point 69, Chippewa Falls 67
Stockbridge 74, Saint Lawrence Seminary 37
Stratford 80, Rib Lake 54
Sturgeon Bay 70, Sevastopol 51
Sun Prairie 62, Burlington 53
Superior 59, Ashland 47
Three Lakes 71, Florence 70
Unity 72, Frederic 44
Valders 55, Kiel 52
Watertown 74, Baraboo 35
Waukesha South 74, Arrowhead 64
Waunakee 64, Oconomowoc 62
Wausau West 59, Merrill 44
Wauwatosa East 67, Marquette University 55
West De Pere 74, Shawano 61
Weyauwega-Fremont 71, Menominee Indian 59
Whitefish Bay 54, Slinger 34
Wilmot Union 71, Union Grove 63
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69, North Fond du Lac 60
Winneconne 64, Waupun 55
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50, Marshfield 44
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 69, Tigerton 52
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 72, Amherst 56
Wrightstown 64, Denmark 62
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mauston 52, Necedah 30
Waunakee 64, Oconomowoc 62
Wisconsin Dells 49, Westfield Area 41
Division I Section 3=
Regional Semifinal=
Janesville Craig 66, Milton 38
Monona Grove 41, Sun Prairie 34
