Suns rally to beat Bucks 125-124 despite Giannis’ 47 points

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Chris Paul added 28 and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to four games by rallying to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-124. Milwaukee had its five-game winning streak snapped despite getting a season-high 47 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks had a chance to win it on the final possession, but Antetokounmpo missed a 20-foot jumper at the buzzer. The Suns have won seven of their past eight games and now have a 15-9 record.