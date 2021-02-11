Singer Ricky Martin joins efforts to build Pulse memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Singer Ricky Martin will be a spokesman for a foundation that is building a memorial and museum to honor the 49 victims who died during a massacre at a gay Florida nightclub almost five years ago. Foundation officials said Thursday that Martin will make public service announcements promoting tolerance and also support the foundation by making social media posts, taping video messages and possibly narrating some exhibitions. The position is unpaid. Starting on Valentine’s Day, the foundation is launching a fundraising campaign with a goal of getting 1 million people to donate $49. Proceeds will go toward building a permanent National Pulse Memorial & Museum