Shell says its oil output peaked, speeds up emission cuts

LONDON (AP) — Royal Dutch Shell says it plans to eliminate seven refineries and reduce production of gasoline and diesel fuel by 55% over the next decade as it unveils new plans for reaching its goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. Shell said Thursday that the company’s oil production peaked in 2019 and is expected to decline by 1% to 2% annually. Critics say energy companies like Shell are moving too slowly to cut carbon emissions blamed for global warming amid a United Nations drive to limit temperature increases to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels.