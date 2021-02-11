Russia clashes with US and West over conflict in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia clashed with the United States and its Western allies over the nearly 7-year conflict in eastern Ukraine. And the U.N. warned that the current fragile cease-fire risks being reversed if peace negotiations become deadlocked. Russia called the Security Council meeting to mark Friday’s sixth anniversary of the signing of the Minsk peace plan aimed at resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists that flared in April 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Ukraine of failing to implement the 2015 Minsk agreement. The U.S. and its European allies blamed Russia for violating Minsk.