RFK Jr. kicked off Instagram for vaccine misinformation

2:38 pm National news from the Associated Press

Instagram has banned Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for repeatedly sharing misinformation about vaccine safety and COVID-19. Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy, is a leading source of debunked claims about the safety of vaccines and has amassed a huge following on social media. Kennedy remains on Instagram’s owner, Facebook, despite that platform’s moves to restrict vaccine misinformation. The controversial environmental lawyer has for years helped to popularize a debunked conspiracy theory that vaccines may cause autism, although repeated scientific studies in the U.S. and abroad have found no evidence linking vaccines to the developmental disorder.

Associated Press

