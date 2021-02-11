Reports: Mori to resign Tokyo Olympics over sexist remarks

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshiro Mori is expected to step down as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee. This follows his demeaning comments about women more than a week ago and an ensuing public debate in Japan about gender equality. Some reports say the move could come as soon as Friday when the organizing committee’s executive board meets. The executive board is overwhelmingly male. The 83-year-old Mori spoke in a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee and essentially said women “talk too much” and are driven by a “strong sense of rivalry.” He gave a grudging apology a day after his opinions were reported but declined to step down.