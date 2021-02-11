Radiothon for St. Jude; 20 years of stepping up for hope

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you tuned into B-95 and Moose Country 106.7 Thursday, you may have heard some familiar voices, and they're asking you to become a partner in hope for St. Jude Children Research Hospital.

This is the 20th year the radio stations are hosting the "Country Cares for St. Jude Kids" Radiothon. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, they're asking listeners to donate just $19 a month to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to fund research and treatment for children with cancer.



B-95 DJ Dave DeVille said the daily cost to operate St. Jude is more than $2 million.

"Families dont receive a bill, not for travel, not for food, not for treatment, not for anything," DeVille said. "That's why we need you to step up and become a partner in hope."

If you were listening Thursday, you likely heard some familiar voices. News 18 anchors Shannon Hoyt, Stephanie Rodriguez and Katie Phernetton were guests on the show. Morning meteorologist Justin Esterly also did his part to raise funds.



This group will all be back on B-95 Friday so be sure to listen in and to step up for St. Jude.

DeVille said they raised $118,000 last year and they're hoping to surpass that amount this year.

If you haven't pledged yet, you can do so by calling 1-800-795-1800 Friday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.