Undersea 7.7 quake in South Pacific sets off small tsunami

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Small tsunami waves were detected in South Pacific islands after an undersea earthquake early Thursday. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says waves of less than half a foot were measured in Vanuatu. A smaller tsunami was detected in New Caledonia. The disaster management director in Fiji tweeted that the tsunami warning there was canceled and all were safe. The tsunami followed an undersea earthquake near the Loyalty Islands, which are part of New Caledonia and far north of New Zealand. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was strong and shallow, at magnitude 7.7 and just 6 miles deep.