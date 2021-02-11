Portuguese firefighters get jabs as virus deaths stay high

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has started inoculating the country’s firefighters against COVID-19. A January surge of cases in the southern European country has ebbed amid a lockdown, but deaths and pressure on hospitals remained high. Portuguese firefighters, who number about 15,000, commonly operate ambulances, and they will be vaccinated over a two-week period. Authorities are soon to begin inoculating more than 40,000 police officers. The national vaccine plan launched last month with the inoculation of health workers and staff and residents of elder care homes. The seven-day average of daily deaths in Portugal is the highest in the world, at 2.05 per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.