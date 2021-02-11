Police ID woman, release new details in deadly standoff

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Police have identified a woman found dead inside a North Carolina home where a standoff took place last week. Police finally killed the gunman after four officers were wounded in an 11-hour standoff. Officers found the body of Blanca Cadavid inside the home, along with two children who were not physically injured. A medical examiner’s report estimates that Cadavid was killed about the time police heard a gunshot in the area. A standoff between police and Josue Drumond-Cruz ended in an exchange of gunfire. Three High Point officers and one Greensboro officer have survived gunshot wounds. Police have yet to describe a motive.