Pakistan successfully test fires surface-to-surface missile

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it has successfully test-fired a short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of hitting targets at land and sea up to 490 kilometers (about 280 miles) away. It said in a statement Thursday that the Babur cruise missile was launched earlier in the day. Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program is primarily aimed at countering threats from neighboring India, which routinely conducts missile tests. Both nations have nuclear arms and have fought two of their three wars over disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.